SYRIZA on PM’s Interview: Mitsotakis Showed Himself “Arrogant and Snob”

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA on Sunday accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of arrogance and hypocrisy, in a response to his interview in the newspaper “To Vima”.

“Once again…Mitsotakis demonstrates that he is lesser than the circumstances demand,” a party press release said, adding that the prime minister had been “arrogant and a snob” about his political opponents, “overweening” about the economy, “ideologically hidebound” with respect to state repression and a hypocrite over phenomena of corruption within his government.

“Worst of all, he seems completely unaware of the dangers concerning our national issues,” the announcement added.

At a time when the overwhelming majority of citizens are asking for consensus in facing the threats to the nation, SYRIZA said, Mitsotakis was launching attacks on his political opponents.

“He announced the abolition of the electoral law that grants equal value to the citizen’s vote and promotes the formation of governments on the basis of policy convergences. And, at the same time, he continues the ‘oracular’ pronouncements and beauty pageants of candidates for president of the Republic, despite the fact that Prokopis Pavlopoulos is accepted by the overwhelming majority of the citizens,” the party said, expressing hope that this behaviour will not prove costly to the country.