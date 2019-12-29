US Secretary of State Pompeo Plans Cyprus Visit

NICOSIA – As tensions are flaring over Turkey’s unlawful drilling for oil and gas in Cypriot sovereign waters, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to visit the first week of January and meet with both leaders of the divided island.

The Cyprus News Agency reported the plans ahead of an official announcement by the American government expected to be made Dec. 30, with Pompeo expected to talk about US-Cyprus relations, the lifting of an arms embargo and an energy partnership act in the East Mediterranean that includes Greece and Israel, and perhaps Italy.

It will be a balancing act for Pompeo as the US backs Cypriot’s right to license foreign energy companies to hunt in the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) but President Donald Trump is a supporter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has raised anxieties to a near-conflict level with drilling in areas his country claims.

A bilateral agreement is expected to be signed, something that was discussed during Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides’ recent visit to Washington, the news agency said as it cited sources not identified.

Pompeo, who is soon leaving the State Department to seek a seat in the Senate from his home state of Kansas, will meet with his counterpart, Christodoulides, and is expected to be received by President Nicos Anastasiades before crossing into the occupied northern third to meet Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.