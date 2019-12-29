Greek Drivers Park Where They Want, Including Disabled Ramps

ATHENS – Newcomers to Greece may find it surprising that there aren’t any parking meters in cities or that cars are doubled parked the wrong way and even on sidewalks but the most common violation traffic police find is cars on wheelchair ramps.

Out of 11,253 violations recorded from Dec. 2-8, some 639 saw drivers fined for parking on ramps for the disabled. There weren’t any reports whether the cars were towed for a common problem that frequently prevents people in wheelchairs from getting around.

Since the beginning of a Violation of the Week program in September, the Traffic Police had registered by the end of November a total of 9,531 infringements by drivers on ramps and other designated areas for the disabled, most in Athens and Thessaloniki.

There haven’t been any reports of any government, including the now-ruling New Democracy to get tougher on the violation even as a vaunted anti-smoking enforcement campaign got underway without any indication if it’s been successful.

Another 100 drivers were fined for having children in their vehicle without the requisite car seat, a lesser offense than smoking while driving with children in the car or vehicle, which could bring a 3,000-euro ($3352.41) fine.

Street racing is also common on the streets and police conducted 645 targeted checks on cars and motorcycles Dec. 12-13 on major roads and 357 drivers were fined for violations including speeding to not using seat belts while racing.