Man Confesses to Killing His Godfather, Disposing of Body

ATHENS – A 21-year-old man in the Athens district of Petralona on Saturday confessed to police that he had murdered his own godfather and then carved up the body in order to dispose of it in the trash. No trace of the missing man’s body has yet been found.

Police extracted the horrendous confession when they came to the 21-year-old suspect’s home in search of his 52-year-old godfather, who had been reported missing.

The investigation began as a missing person’s case, when a group of friends that the 52-year-old regularly met with in a local coffee shop contacted the police and reported that they were unable to find him. When police came to the coffee shop to conduct interviews, one of the group said the missing man had been staying with his godson at the latter’s home.

When police officers arrived at the address to search for him, the young man opened the door. On being questioned about the missing man’s whereabouts, he told police that he had murdered his godfather and cut his body into pieces that he then threw into rubbish bins. Nothing was found in a search of the bins but police did find traces of blood inside the house.

According to the 21-year-old, the murder was committed on Thursday and the bins have been emptied twice since that day.

Police are continuing the investigation to find the body and the 21-year-old, who is suffering from mental health issues, is being questioned by Attica Security police. The young man’s mother was also at the house when police arrived.