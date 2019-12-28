Agreement on US Bases Embroiling Greece in Regional Conflicts, Greek Communist Party Charges

ATHENS – The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) on Friday criticized the government of New Democracy (ND) for “tabling in Parliament, on Christmas Eve, the Greece-US Agreement for expansion of military bases that was signed in October 2018 following the US Secretary of State’s visit to Athens, in the framework of the ‘Strategic Dialogue’ begun by the SYRIZA government.”

Calling the agreement ‘a criminal one’ in a statement, the Communist Party said in an announcement that “it will allow the United States to keep and operate military and related structures within Greek armed forces facilities.” It also charged the US and NATO with indifference in protecting the Greek borders, charging the two with “seeing the Aegean as a single operational space, and preparing along with the European Commission plans to divvy up and jointly exploit Greek seas, violating sovereign rights.”

KKE also criticized the previous government of SYRIZA of setting up US military bases that play into American and NATO regional interests and ultimately endanger Greece.

These bases “bear no relation to the protection and security of Greece,” KKE said. “On the contrary, they turn the country into a base of war operations and interventions to promote their imperialist plans. Greece is becoming a magnet of possible attacks, as Russian and Iranian armed forces have warned they will direct their missiles to countries hosting American bases, if their countries are threatened.”