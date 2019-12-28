Agreement on US Bases Embroiling Greece in Regional Conflicts, Greek Communist Party Charges

ATHENS – The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) on Friday criticized the government of New Democracy (ND) for “tabling in Parliament, on Christmas Eve, the Greece-US Agreement for expansion of military bases that was signed in October 2018 following the US Secretary of State’s visit to Athens, in the framework of the ‘Strategic Dialogue’ begun by the SYRIZA government.”
Calling the agreement ‘a criminal one’ in a statement, the Communist Party said in an announcement that “it will allow the United States to keep and operate military and related structures within Greek armed forces facilities.” It also charged the US and NATO with indifference in protecting the Greek borders, charging the two with “seeing the Aegean as a single operational space, and preparing along with the European Commission plans to divvy up and jointly exploit Greek seas, violating sovereign rights.”
KKE also criticized the previous government of SYRIZA of setting up US military bases that play into American and NATO regional interests and ultimately endanger Greece.
These bases “bear no relation to the protection and security of Greece,” KKE said. “On the contrary, they turn the country into a base of war operations and interventions to promote their imperialist plans. Greece is becoming a magnet of possible attacks, as Russian and Iranian armed forces have warned they will direct their missiles to countries hosting American bases, if their countries are threatened.”
Greece is the bait for further regional war, especially with Turkey.
Yes Manos..I was asked how do we kill the monster Turkey.?
The first thing Greece has to do is eliminate the current rulers and occupiers of Greece… U.S, Nato and EU..who Tsipras promised to throw out, when he was elected! But choked, when they threatened his power and rule in Greece!
Nato is an organized Crime family of mobster leaders who are all part of the Aristocracy of Marxist gangsters in nice suits ..who have a vision of one world body of the riches billionaire Bankers, Corporate and Private rulers of the world ..who can take over the economic, political and military sovereignty of the world ..to amass all resources , and enforce it with a Marxist International Police State of America and Nato!
Why should Greek blood be used to maintain the rule of U.S and Nato? Greeks are not fighting to preserve their territories from Turkey…they should fight to get the current Tyrants and occupiers form U.S and Nato who created ISIS , AL Queda. and most of the Terrorist organizations in libya, Syria , Iraq and Afganistan!
All of this to meet the only objective of the Impeachment Committee .who have supported all these terrorist and Turkey to eliminate Russia, the only threat to dominance of Europe and the world!
When Russia folded in the late 1996.. and was bankrupt .. Russia was a reformed enemy .. and what did U.S and Nato do ..begin invading Yugoslavia to dismember that country… but now that Putin has thrown
but now that Putin has thrown out the Oligarks ..
cont..
he is an enemy!
What does someone do to bullies ..like U.S and Turkey.. you get rid of them and punch them in the nose!
First, you tell US and Nato .. that if they do not police their own members for violating the Nato charter to defend its members from Aggression..and not just from Russia.. by waging economic, political, and military warfare ..including embargoing oil and gas, like they are doing to Syria, Venezuela, Iran , North Korea, etc etc on Nato Turkey to stop their territorial violations of Greece, ..then U.S , British and Nato bases in Greece and Cyprus are to be closed!
Additionally, the East Med Energy Partnership agreement with Israel ..and licensing agreements with Exon Mobil will be terminated and awarded to any foreign country including Russia or whoever wishes to bid on the oil development of Greece!
This is the MONSTER.that has violated the Sovereignty of Greece, well before Turkey…and with the EU rules Greece with a Corrupt Greek Government !
Until you do this ..do not expect any Greek in the world , including Greece and Cyprus to die to defend the territories Annexed a long time ago by U.S , Nato and EU, who have only one interest ..waging war with Russia and any independent country ..like libya, Syria, Iraq, Iran ..etc etc ..who have not surrendered their countries to the degenerate Aristocrats of Washington, Tel Aviv, Brussels and Ryard!
The U.S and Nato..are simply a world wide Monster who manipulates wars to there benefit.
cont.
They can stop these threats very easily,,,but they do not, since, they need Turkey ..to extort more control of Greece..to add more bases and do their bidding ! Which is how all Nato countries are controlled, by selling the Russian Boogeyman narrative to make them buy more U.S weapons.and forcing them to surrender their countries operations to nothing less than the Mobsters of the 1930. who would tell legitimate businesses that they needed to be protected by the Mob ..against unknown enemies or get bombed!
Edrogan has no intentions of invading Greece without the permission of Russia and U.S !
However.. the corrupt Greek government plays by the dictates of Washington and Brussels and uses the Turks to extort more protection favors from a Greek government wanting to defend themselves, not the country of Greece!
This is how you kill the biggest monster …and this is how you the little monster Turkey!
Simply , get the best Russian S 400 anti ballistic missile system in place ..based on the fact , that Nato is no longer in charge, which end the air space violations ..and if not .. start shooting down every Turkish plane flying in the airspace of Greece!
Turkey cannot complain since they had the chops to shoot down a Russia fighter at the Turkish Border .Syrian border.. of course, with U.S insistence.. but now buying missile from Russia!”
Then let them, try to occupy their claimed territory..Big Bluff!..
Cont..
Greece is being used as war fodder for U.S and Israel against Turkey,.who has been insubordinate to the interest of waging war on Iran by war criminals U.S and Israel..currently losing in Syria!
If Turkey did not drop out of the Alliance of US , Saudi Arabia and Israel ..to remap the Middle East ..we would be at war, right now with Iran to satisfy the money boys from the Jewish Pro Israeli lobbies and Saudi Royal families!
They cannot wage war on Iran the number one enemy of Israel and U.S without Turkey from a logistical and military standpoint.and now Turkey buys weapons from Russia..
So when you hear, Mistotakis rally the Greek population by screaming his plans to defeat Turkey, he is merely playing to the population and preparing to do Washington and Tel Aviv ..dirty work with Greek blood!
That is why ,you remove the real monster ..so when you go to war, the people know that they are defending Greeks and Greece..not Brussels and Washington!
Finally, the last thing Greece should do is provoke a war by prematurely taking military action before Turkey actually tries to occupy any territory of Greece!
Again, Greece is being used to.represent the interests of U.S and the apartheid state of Israel, and wage illegal war crimes wars from Greece and Cyprus ..like they did in manipulating and lying to kill 600,000 Iraqis!
Even the communist are afraid of the U.S Marxist Police State which internationally patrols the world!
..