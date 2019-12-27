State Budget Primary Surplus Reached 6.945 Billion Euros in November, Greek Finance Ministry Reports

ATHENS – The state budget primary balance amounted to a surplus of 6.945 billion euros for the period of January – November of 2019, against the primary surplus target of 4,715 billion euros and a primary surplus of 4.754 billion euros performed in the same period of the previous year, the finance ministry announced on Friday.

According to the data available for the execution of the State Budget on a modified cash basis, the state budget balance for the period of January – November of 2019 presented a surplus of 1.922 billion euros, against a target of a deficit of 343 million euros that has been incorporated for the same period of 2019 in the 2020 Budget introductory report and a surplus of 253 million Euros for the same period of 2018.

In the same period:

State Budget net revenues amounted to 48.429 billion euros, showing an overperformance of 380 million Euros or 0.8 pct against the target of 2019 which is included in the Budget 2020 introductory report.

State Budget total revenues amounted to 52,700 million euros, 346 million Euros or 0.7 pct higher than the target.

Particularly, during the period of January-November 2019 there was an increase against the target in the following main revenue categories:

a) Other taxes on services by 78 million Euros or 4.7 pct,

b) Corporate Income Tax (CIT) by 27 million Euros or 0.7 pct,

c) Other current taxes by 54 million Euros or 4.4 pct

of which : Taxes on vehicles (road duties) by 36 million Euros or 20.4 pct,

d) Tranfers by 237 million Euros or 8.0 pct,

e) Other current revenue by 79 million Euros or 4.5 pct

of which : Return of expenditure by 14 million Euros or 3.2 pct.

During the same period there was an underperformance against the target in the following main revenue categories:

a) VAT on Fuel by 20 million Euros or 1.1 pct,

b) VAT on other goods and services by 12 million Euros or 0.1 pct,

c) Personal Income Tax (PIT) by 32 million Euros or 0.3 pct,

d) Capital taxes by 15 million Euros or 6.2 pct,

e) Sales of goods and services by 36 million Euros or 2.1 pct,

f) Sales of fixed assets by 11 million Euros or 55.8 pct, due to reversal of 14 million euros in this revenue category related to the sale of shares of the South Afandou Tourist Real Estate Company and its corresponding registration in the category “45. Equity instruments and equity shares.”

Tax refunds amounted to 4,270 million Euros, 34 million euros lower than the target (4,304 million Euros).

PIB revenues amounted to 1,924 million Euros, 222 million euros higher than the target.

Particularly, in November 2019 the State Budget net revenues amounted to 5,062 million euros, 285 million Euros higher than the monthly target.

State Budget total revenues amounted to 5,398 million euros, 251 million Euros higher than the monthly target.

The main revenue categories that were increased against the monthly target in November 2019 are the following:

a) VAT on other goods and services by 14 million euros,

b) Other taxes on services by 13 million euros,

c) Other income tax by 11 million euros,

d) Other current taxes by 37 million euros

of which : Taxes on vehicles (road duties) by 35 million euros,

e) Tranfers by 251 million euros.

The main revenue categories that were decreased against the monthly target in November 2019 are the following:

a) VAT on Fuel by 11 million euros,

b) Εxcise Tax on Fuel by 23 million euros,

c) Property Taxes by 13 million euros

of which : Unified Property Tax (ENFIA) by 13 million euros,

d) Sales of goods and services by 17 million euros,

e) Sales of fixed assets by 11 million euros.

PIB revenues amounted to 339 million euros, increased by 222 million euros against the monthly target.

Tax refunds in November 2019 amounted to 337 million euros, decreased against the monthly target (371 million euros) by 34 million euros.

State Budget expenditures for the period of January – November of 2019 amounted to 46,508 million euros, 1,885 million euros lower than the target (48,392 million euros). The main reasons of the realised negative deviation are:

a) the under-execution of PIB by 881 million euros and

b) the decreased military procurement cash payments by 268 million euros, which do not have a direct fiscal impact, since the deficit is affected by the physical deliveries, according to ESA methodology,

c) the decreased transfers to other entities classified inside and outside General Government by 126 million euros and

d) the delay in payments of earmarked revenues of November to LGs, that were realised early December, thus creating a deviation of 185 million euros.

State Budget expenditures for the period of January – November of 2019 were increased compared to the respective period of 2018 by 887 million euros, mainly due to:

a) the increased transfers to SSFs by 1,206 million euros, mainly for the payment of the 13th pension and the payment of family allowances which now appear in “Transfers”, while in 2018 were in the category “Social Benefits”,

b) the increased interest payments by 557 million euros and

c) the increased PIB expenditure by 679 million euros.

Guarantees called payments were decreased in comparison to the previous year’ payments by 828 million euros and earmarked revenues to LGs by 831 million euros.

Particularly, in November 2019 State Budget expenditures amounted to 4,045 million euros, 385 million euros lower than the monthly target, mainly due to:

a) the under-execution of PIB by 71 million euros and

b) the delay in payments of earmarked revenues of November to LGs, that were realised early December, thus creating a deviation of 187 million euros.