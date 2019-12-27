New Year’s Eve at the SNFCC!

ATHENS – On December 31, the Christmas World of the SNFCC reaches the peak of its glory with a New Year’s Eve celebration that in recent years has become an annual rite for thousands of visitors of all ages from Athens and beyond.

Just a few minutes after midnight, visitors will welcome 2020 by taking part in the SNF RUN: 2020 FIRST RUN at the SNFCC Christmas World! This year, runners’ participation and an additional contribution from SNF will go toward supporting nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping vulnerable children. This year’s partner organizations are the Spring Children, Angels of Joy, and the “Good Shepherd” Minors Protection Association of Piraeus.

Live commentary on the event and the SNF RUN will be provided by iMEdD Managing Director, SNF DIALOGUES Executive Director and Journalist, Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou.

At the same time, the Dancing Fountains at the Canal welcome the New Year with two spectacular new shows featuring favorite melodies and original water choreographies. The evening culminates with a majestic DJ set by Eddie Piller, a legendary artist on the British music scene of the last 40 years!

And on New Year’s Day, be sure not to miss the live broadcast of the Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s Concert!

The SNFCC Christmas World comes to life through an exclusive grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

The New Year’s Eve event will be livestreamed at www.SNF.org/live.

