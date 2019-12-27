Upgrade Coming for Greek Air Force’s Mirage Fighter Jets

ATHENS – As Turkey is still trying to buy F-35 fighter jets from the United States – after getting Russian S-400 missile defense systems with critics saying both could be used against Greece, the Hellenic Air Force will get an upgrade of its French Mirage 2000/5 fighters.

With fears there could be a military conflict over Turkey claiming parts of Greek seas after putting energy drill ships off Cyprus, the Greek Defense Ministry is stepping up improvements to armaments.

Turkey has continued to send F-16 fighter jets into Greek airspace repeatedly, requiring Greek pilots to sometimes engage them in mock dogfights as NATO, the defense alliance to which both belong, is staying out of it, ignoring Turkish violations.

The agreement was signed by the ministry-affiliated General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments and the companies Dassault Aviation, Thales DMS France and Safran Aircraft Engines, said Naftemporiki.

That was done as the head of the directorate, Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Theodoros Lagios, went to Israel for an official visit, meeting the head of that country’s defense ministry’s international cooperation directorate, retired brigadier general Yair Kula, the pair the touring IAI facilities.