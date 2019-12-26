Greek Energy Min: EastMed Promotes the Cooperation Among Countries of the Region

ATHENS – EastMed natural gas pipeline “promotes the cooperation among many countries of the wider region at energy level” and with the signing of the agreement on the pipeline the involved countries are building “a coalition of legality and defence of the international law” stated Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis speaking to Thema radio on Thursday.

According to Proto Thema website, Hatzidakis said that “energy in many and different areas all over the planet is a bridge of cooperation and not of tension as it has happened in Cyprus and in Greece. He also said that it is sad that Turkey does not understand it. If it did it will not only be in our but also in Turkey’s interest”.