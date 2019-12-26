Turkey Keeps Pushing Sea Boundaries With Greece, Worry Rising

ATHENS – As some 60 percent of Greeks were anxious that provocations in the seas could bring a conflict, Turkey is ramping up its belligerent strategy of claiming waters in the Aegean and East Mediterraenean, off Greek islands, after striking a deal with Libya dividing waters between them.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry produced a map showing claims on the seas, including near Crete and Rhodes, with that country’ state-run Anadolu News Agency reporting plans are to expand the “geopolitical line of defense.”

It said that Turkey is, “The power that dominates in the Mediterranean dominates in three continents (Africa, Asia, Europe)” as |President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proved unstoppable, the European Union giving Greece only moral support and unwilling to impose tough sanctions.

EU leaders are fearful that Erdogan will unleash millions more refugees and migrants on the bloc through Greek islands. Turkey is flooded with people who fled their homelands, especially Afghanistan and Syria, wanting to eventually get to Greece to seek asylum after the EU closed its borders to them and other countries reneged on promises to take some of the overload.

Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for Erdogan warned that “whichever plan excludes Turkey is impossible,” adding that Turkey will keep backing the United Nations-recognized Libyan government with which Turkey signed a memorandum, said Kathimerini.

“The agreement with Libya does not contain anything that should upset third parties,” Kalin said although it has been denounced by Greece, which supports rebels in Libya and is seeking international support which hasn’t come.

“When, Israel, Egypt, Greece and the Greek-Cypriot administration met and negotiated on a project in the eastern Mediterranean, excluding Turkey, no one disputed that,” Kalin added. He was referring to the East Med natural gas pipeline the four countries agreed to build.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the Turkey-Libya deal and the still unfinanced East Med pipeline i a call with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the paper also said of developments.

On January 2, Greece, Cyprus and Israel will sign, in Athens, the agreement to build the East Med pipeline. On Jan. 4-5, the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Egypt and Greece will hold a meeting, with the added participation of France too.