Below Zero Temperatures in Several Mountainous Areas of Greece

By ANA December 25, 2019

FILE- Two local residents try to put anti-skid chains on a car during a snowfall in Myrodafni village, near Ioannina city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Below zero temperatures were recorded on Christmas Day in several mountainous areas of Greece, the meteo service of Athens National Observatory said.

The lowest temperatures were recorded in Anilio village of Metsovo (-3.8C), in the village Vlasti of Kozani (-2.8C), in Pertouli, Trikala (-2.8C), in Variko, Florina (-2.8C), in Metsovo (-2.7C) and in Nevrokopi (-2.6C).

The temperatures at the ski resorts and at mountain refugees were even lower, for example, the thermometre showed -8.4 at the ski centre of Mt. Voras (Kaimaktsalan), at the ski centre of Parnassos (-4.9C) and at the refugee of Lailias (-3.6C).

