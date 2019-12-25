The Superior Court of Massachusetts in Favor of Fr. Nicholas Kastanas

By Theodore Kalmoukos December 25, 2019

Fr. Nicholas Kastanas delivers his last sermon on Sunday July 30, 2017 at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox parish in Arlington Massachusetts. (Archive Photo by TNH/ Theodore Kalmoukos)

BOSTON – Judge Peter B. Krupp of Massachusetts Superior Court with his decision of December 16 dismissed the counterclaims of the Metropolis of Boston and St. Athanasius parish of Arlington, MA against Fr. Nicholas Kastanas.

The decision Number 17-2312-L2 is comprised of 13 pages and says among other things the following:  “After defendant Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston, Inc.’s (“Metropolis”) removed plaintiff Rev. Fr. Nicholas Kastanas (“Father Kastanas”) from his parish in 2017, Father Kastanas filed this case to recover his …

  1. God Bless Father Nicholas Kastanas for having attracted to Saint Athanasius Greek Orthodox Church, Arlington, Massachusetts, faithful Orthodox Christians, many from surrounding communities with Greek Orthodox Churches.

