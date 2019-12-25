The Superior Court of Massachusetts in Favor of Fr. Nicholas Kastanas

BOSTON – Judge Peter B. Krupp of Massachusetts Superior Court with his decision of December 16 dismissed the counterclaims of the Metropolis of Boston and St. Athanasius parish of Arlington, MA against Fr. Nicholas Kastanas.

The decision Number 17-2312-L2 is comprised of 13 pages and says among other things the following: “After defendant Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston, Inc.’s (“Metropolis”) removed plaintiff Rev. Fr. Nicholas Kastanas (“Father Kastanas”) from his parish in 2017, Father Kastanas filed this case to recover his …