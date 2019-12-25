National Hellenic Museum Announces 2020 Gala Date, Petrelis to Headline

CHICAGO – Thanos Petrelis will headline the diverse array of live entertainment at the National Hellenic Museum Gala, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. Chaired by NHM Board Trustee John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments, the Gala will be preceded by a VIP reception on May 29 at the National Hellenic Museum, where an exciting new exhibit will be unveiled.

“As chair of the upcoming National Hellenic Museum Gala, I am happy to announce that one of Greece’s finest performers will entertain us in what I hope to be our most successful Gala ever,” said Koudounis.

Ticket, hotel block and sponsorship information will be available in early 2020 at the Museum’s website, www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org.

The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) preserves, portrays and celebrates Greek history, culture and the impact of Hellenism in America through educational classes, exhibits and programs. With a growing repository of over 20,000 artifacts, the Museum catalogs and highlights the contributions of Greeks and Greek Americans to the American mosaic and inspires curiosity about visitors’ own family journeys through cultural expression, oral history and experiential education. Located in Chicago’s Greektown, the NHM provides lifelong learning for the whole community using artifacts and stories to spark inquiry and discussion about the broader issues in our lives.

For more information, visit http://www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org or call 312-655-1234. Follow NHM on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter