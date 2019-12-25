Mitsotakis: We Always Move with Guideline the Full Respect to the International Law

KASSOS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited on Wednesday (Christmas Day) the remote island of Kassos.

“My presence here today, this important day for the Orthodoxy and at this important moment for our national rights, symbolises our unwavering belief that we will defend these rights and our national integrity by using any available means” noted the prime minister.

“Christmas is a day of joy, happiness and peace and Greece always seeks for the peaceful resolution of its differences with its neighbouring country. We have full confidence in our right and we move always with guideline the total respect to the international law because we know that the right is on our side. In parallel, we are sending a message of self-confidence and pride. A message of unwavering defence of our sovereign rights” said Mitsotakis.

The premier underlined the country’s commitment to dialogue “I strongly believe that through dialogue we can find solutions to matters that are pending for decades but this dialogue should not be carried out under pressure, blackmailing and provocative actions from the neighbouring country. We are here to reaffirm our faith in the international law but also our full trust in the Greek Armed Forces’ deterrence strategies”.

Addressing the residents of Kassos Mitsotakis pledged on a new reduction on the ENFIA (Property Taxation). “There will be interventions towards this direction and in the context of our new policy for the taxation on real estate there will be a special provision for a significant reduction on ENFIA for the small islands. It’s the least we can do for now to offer an additional relief in terms of every household’s budget” he said.