Athenians Celebrate “Night of Wishes” at Kotzias Square on Christmas Eve

ATHENS – Athenians spent Christmas Eve at Kotzias Square in the city, sending lit paper lanterns into the night with their wishes and hopes for the future, in the annual tradition of “Night of Wishes” by the municipality.

Participants included Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis, who also joined the crowd to watch a projection mapping by the Athens Digital Arts Festival against the background of City Hall. The event preceded the lantern release and included projections with accompanying music at this unique event, while celebrations continued at Syntagma Square with a concert and party set up by popular group Onirama.

The Children’s Art Gallery and Athens Digital Lab also presented jointly a digital show of Christmas-themed art by children.