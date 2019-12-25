Under Fire, New Democracy Changes 13 Hospital Manager Appointments

ATHENS – A month after breaking a vow to stop patronage and then naming party loyalists, the New Democracy government has yanked the names of 13 to be hospital managers after criticism the appointments were done for political reasons and not on merit.

The Health Ministry finalized the list of 111 directors and deputy directors of Greece’s public hospitals, introducing 13 new names, acting after withering fire over the qualifications of some as rival parties said the appointments were baseless.

They included an an 80-year-old candidate for right-wing LAOS and Independent Greeks (ANEL) as well as conservative New Democracy who had been slated for the top post at Karditsa General Hospital in central Greece, said Kathimerini.

In November, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis found himself ripped over the pending appointments before backing off as media reports then said his administration, which said the hospital managers would be named on the basis of their performance reviews, had instead used the facilities as a place to put political appointees.

The former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, ousted by New Democracy, had packed hospital top jobs with its own supporters and jumped on the Conservatives for doing the same, accusing its rival of a “petty partisan” practice while the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) charged New Democracy with patronage as Kathimerini said then that even some of the Conservatives lawmakers were upset.

SYRIZA and critical media coverage also pointed to local New Democracy party officials in the prefectures of Arta and Preveza being appointed as the presidents of the local hospitals in those regions. There was no response from Mitsotakis’ office.

The appointments came almost immediately after Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said that hospital directors who do not meet the criteria set by the government in its evaluation procedure would be replaced without receiving compensation.

“If there are any such indications that they are not serving the public interest as we understand it from a scientific perspective, they will absolutely be replaced without compensation,” he told Antenna TV.

“Doctors, nurses and paramedics, but above all patients, vulnerable groups and families … must feel that the state is organized … cares and provides solutions,” he added as the government released a list of newly-appointed hospital directors and deputies who will head the country’s biggest state-run hospitals, with past appointments often being made as political favors to party loyalists in successive governments.

In October, a state health committee started looking over 1,661 applications that were submitted for 111 hospital director posts that the Health Ministry aims to fill as part of its bid to overhaul the leadership of state health facilities.

The committee was charged with cutting the list and giving Kikilias, who would make the final decision, their recommendations but it wasn’t said who got the jobs finally.

The government said it wanted to crack down on financial mismanagement and boost efficiency at state hospitals by making directors subject to reviews on their performance.

The successful candidates will be asked to sign contracts listing 23 goals, including improving economic management and digital governance for regular reviews.

In March, 2017, Greece’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, upheld appeals by hospital directors fired by SYRIZA which replaced them with party members who critics said were its political cronies.