Ignoring Law, Greek Priest Building Chapel on Mt. Hymettus

ATHENS – Without explaining why it isn’t being stopped or razed, Greek authorities haven’t been able to keep a priest from building a chapel in a forested area of Mt Hymettus in the Greek capital, an area where it’s not allowed.

The chapel is being built around an older one and work began last summer despite a law suspending construction on the mountain, said Kathimerini, which reported it was spotted by forestry officials who demanded the work stop, but who were ignored.

“The priest had received a permit for work on a small scale, so that he could supposedly repair the chapel’s roof but instead began building a new church around it,” said Ilioupoli Mayor Giorgos Hatzidakis.

There was no word whether the building would be allowed to keep going on while officials try to figure out how to stop it as unlawful construction is common in Greece and rarely stopped with governments fearful of losing any votes.