CONSTANTINOPLE – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke on the phone with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier on Tuesday, according to diplomatic sources.

The Foreign Minister is paying a private visit to Istanbul, where he will attend the Patriarchal Divine Services at the Patriarchal Church of St. George on Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day).

Afterwards, Dendias will be received by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.