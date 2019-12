ATHENS – Employees and pensioners had enough of Mr Mitsotakis’ deceits, main opposition SYRIZA said in a statement on Tuesday regarding the increase of minimum wage and the extra pension.

“(Finance Minister, Christos) Staikouras and (government spokesperson, Stelios) Petsas wished merry christmas to the employees and the pensioners revealing one more deception of Mitsotakis’ government after the fiasco with the social dividend,” SYRIZA said.