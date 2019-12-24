Dendias: EastMed Pipeline Will Provide Europe with Energy Independence

ATHENS – The EastMed natural gas pipeline agreement to be signed in Athens by the Greek, Cypriot and Israeli leaders on January 2 will help Europe diversify its energy sources, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told Alpha TV in an interview on Monday.

“It is an alternative route leading to Europe’s and the European Union’s energy independence,” he noted, adding that Italy will also sign on, as the pipeline ends up there.

He also insisted that “EastMed is not a reaction,” but that “simply, Turkey, which has an inherent insecurity, interprets any move under this angle.”

Referring to his trip to Benghazi, he said that “the Greek side believes it should have a clear communication with the leader of the Libyan National Army after its leader had expressed his full disagreement on the memoranda signed by Turkey and the government of Tripoli” on maritime zones in the East Mediterranean.

Dendias said, “I wanted to hear his views firsthand and formulate a common point of view and, if necessary in the future, coordinate action in terms of cancelling in practice these unacceptable and inexistent memoranda.”

Speaking of Turkey, he said, “We would be very happy to see Turkey enter a logic of talking with Greece,” but it would be hard to do so if the neighboring country keeps using threats.

Dendias also revealed that there will be a quadrilateral meeting in Cairo on January 4 or 5 of Egypt, Cyprus, Greece and France.

Asked for his plans, he said he would spend Christmas in Istanbul. Diplomatic sources said he would meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and attend the Christmas Day liturgy at the Patriarchal Church of St. George.