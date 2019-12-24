Christmas Carols to PM Mitsotakis, President Pavlopoulos; Greek PM to Visit Kassos and Metsovo for Christmas

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday heard Christmas carols from all over Greece at the Maximos Mansion.

The start was made by children from the Pan-Hellenic Association of Adjusted Activities “ALMA” and afterwards along with his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki they received associations from Crete and from the island of Karpathos.

At the same time, President Pavlopoulos on Tuesday received associations and agencies from all over Greece that sang to him Christmas carols at the Presidential mansion.

The Armed Forces Band was the first that sang to the President the Christmas carols followed by the members of the Presidential Guard.

The president exchanged wishes with all the visitors and gave them a souvenir to remember their visit to the Presidential mansion.

Mitsotakis to visit Kassos and Metsovo for Christmas

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the island of Kassos on Christmas Day. He will attend the liturgy and meet with the island’s mayor and inhabitants.

In the afternoon, Mitsotakis will go to the town of Metsovo, Ioannina region, where where he will stay until Sunday 29 December.