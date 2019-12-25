Greek Court Delays Extradition of Bitcoin Money Laundering Suspect

ATHENS – The extradition to France of a Russian man accused of laundering $4 billion in Bitcoin cryptocurrency was held back by Greece’s top administrative court until an appeal is heard, his lawyer said.

Greece’s Justice Minister had decided to extradite Alexander Vinnik, who promptly went on a new hunger strike his lawyer, Zoe Costantopoulou said. She called the decision unfair and a “death sentence,” the news agency Reuters reported.

His health has been deteriorating, she said in a statement, adding the temporary suspension was “a recognition of the risk he faces if he is extradited.” No date for the appeal hearing was set.

The ministerial decision mentioned that a second destination should be the United States and only then Russia, which means when France is done with judicial proceedings that he could be sent to America.

Vinnik was arrested in northern Greece while on vacation in 2017 at the request of U.S. authorities, where he is accused of laundering billions of dollars using the virtual currency. He has denied wrongdoing.