New Democracy Wants 48-Hour Notice of Street Protests

ATHENS – Greece’s New Democracy is preparing a measure that would require groups planning protests to give the government two days notice so there won’t be undue tie-ups in the streets and with traffic.

It wasn’t explained how that would be enforced if there are impromptu demonstrations or anarchists popping up to take on riot police as frequently happens in the Greek capital’s downtown area.

The measure is more aimed at major unions and organized groups who have conducted hundreds of failed anti-austerity protests over the last near-decade when Greece got three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($361.39 billion.)

According to the proposed bill, organizers of street protests must inform authorities 48 hours in advance of the event and a government official will be tasked with coordinating with organizers and informing the police of any problems, said Kathimerini.

There are plans to set up a digital platform to inform citizens which roads are to be closed on protest days although a major traffic jam earlier this month was caused when a handful of metro managers struck, tying up the system without an organized street protest.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said the bill was aimed at safeguarding the right of citizens to stage peaceful protests alongside their right to security and to a daily life without inordinate disruptions, the paper said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, “The basic message we must impress on society is that a street cannot be closed by 50 people. Do organizers of street protests aim to inconvenience the public or to raise awareness?” he added

“Society backs such policies, and that is why this legislation deals with respect to public places,” he said, according to the business newspaper Naftemporiki, without mentioning anarchist groups he said his government would rein in.

Each protest or rally will be required to have a liaison communicating with a high-ranking police officer at the scene and an independent prosecutor will be present to make sure laws are followed. The bill will be put up for public consultation and then voted on in 2020.