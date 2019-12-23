Cabinet Topics Discussed Inclue EastMed Pipeline Signing, Initiatives to Support Families with Children

ATHENS – The Cabinet concluded its meeting on Monday, discussing among other issues the upcoming signing of the EastMed natural gas pipeline, draft bills regulating public rallies, child support, waterways and seaplanes investments, and the introduction of a committee to help lignite mining areas transition.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the meeting began with National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias reviewing the result of his tour of Middle East and Gulf countries, along with visits to Libya, Egypt and Cyprus. He also brought up the signing of an agreement for the construction of the EastMed pipeline among Greece, Cyprus and Israel on January 2, when country leaders will convene in Athens.

In terms of the social dividend for 2019, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said that beneficiaries would exceed a million individuals or 300,000 families and that the total funds distributed would be 215 million euros, higher by 40 million euros than initially calculated.

A draft bill regulating protest rallies was presented by Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrissochoidis. Commenting on it, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that “the basic message we must convey to society is that we can’t have 50 people shut a road down. The question is, what is the protesters’ goal: to torment the Greek public, or to raise awareness of an issue?”

As of January 1, 2020, every child born in Greece would receive a bonus through simplified procedures of a maximum of 2,000 euros. Criteria to receive this include a total of 70,000 euros annual income per couple. Single-family homes will also benefit from provisions of a new draft bill, Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis and Deputy Minister Domna Michailidou said. Additional bonuses will be introduced for three other subcategories, and new rules will improve social agencies’ efficiency.

Infrastructure & Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis and Deputy Minister Yiannis Kefalogiannis introduced the draft law to allow private investor participation in and simplification of licensing for waterways and seaplane transport investments. The waterways network will enrich Greece’s tourism product and improve the connection of remote areas with the mainland, they said. (The law on waterways is currently under public consultation until December 27.)

Concerning the issues of agricultural cooperatives, 6,000 are listed in the Agriculture Development Ministry’s registry but only 800 of these are in operation, Minister Makis Voridis said. Of the 800, only a fifth are considered viable. A draft law will include regulations on clearing out the registry of defunct co-ops, setting up new ones faster and allowing fewer members, as well as providing for collaborations with private entities.

Besides the appointments of new Council of State counselors, other topics included the setting up of an interministerial committee for the transition of the regions of Ptolemaida in Macedonia and Megalopolis, in the Peloponnese, away from lignite mining and its use to power electricity plants. The committee was proposed by Environment & Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis.

In addition, the Cabinet discussed the implementaton and acceleration procedures for the absorption of NSRF funding.