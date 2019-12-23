The Annual Christmas Pageant at St. Luke in Broomall

BROOMALL, PA – On December 22, the community of St. Luke in Broomall held its annual Christmas Pageant. The Sunday School students did an amazing job reenacting the Nativity story with the help of the choir, narrators, and a procession. Father Christ Kontos, presiding priest of the community, thanked the children, the choir, and the pageant director, Stephanie Zografakis.

Pin 0 Shares