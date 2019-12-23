The Annual Christmas Pageant at St. Luke in Broomall

By TNH Staff December 23, 2019

The community of St. Luke in Broomall held its annual Christmas Pageant on December 22. Photo: Steve Lambrou

BROOMALL, PA – On December 22, the community of St. Luke in Broomall held its annual Christmas Pageant. The Sunday School students did an amazing job reenacting the Nativity story with the help of the choir, narrators, and a procession. Father Christ Kontos, presiding priest of the community, thanked the children, the choir, and the pageant director, Stephanie Zografakis.

The community of St. Luke in Broomall held its annual Christmas Pageant on December 22. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The community of St. Luke in Broomall held its annual Christmas Pageant on December 22. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The community of St. Luke in Broomall held its annual Christmas Pageant on December 22. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The community of St. Luke in Broomall held its annual Christmas Pageant on December 22. Photo: Steve Lambrou
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available