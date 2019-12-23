KKE: The People Will Annul any Bill Attempting to Ban Demonstrations

ATHENS – The Communist Party (KKE) slammed the government on Monday for what it said was “an attempt to target demonstrations, following (its attack on) the right to strike,” referring to an apology by the prime minister for an Athens metro strike last week.

“The so-called interest for the problems creating in people’s transport is only a pretext to hide its imposition of several severe restrictions that will even allow a ban on demonstrations entirely or using them to justify provocative actions that have nothing to do with the popular movement,” KKE said.

“It is outrageous and in at the same time absurd for the government to claim that the people’s daily trials and tribulations, the delays in mass transport, the traffic problems and the low turnover in the shops are all due to the rallies and strikes,” KKE said. Instead, it said, “they are really the result of the same antisocial policy that now tries to freeze demonstration by implementing a long-standing request by the capital,” it added.

If the government dares to introduce a draft law restricting demonstrations, this will have the fate of other similar bills: the people will annul it through their actions, the Communist Party said.