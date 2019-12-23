Greek Diaspora Fellowship Program Announces New Fellows and Expansion

ATHENS – Through the Greek Diaspora Fellowship Program (GDFP), organized by the Institute of International Education (IIE), scholars working around the world in a diversity of disciplines travel to Greece to collaborate with colleagues at higher education institutions around the country. IIE has announced 38 scholars who will begin new Fellowships in January, as well as expansions to the program, which is exclusively supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

The idea for the GDFP originated in 2016, growing out of a decade-and-a-half collaboration between IIE and SNF, and was modeled on IIE’s successful African Diaspora Program. SNF support for the program forms part of the Foundation’s broader effort to aid in counteracting the severe effects of the prolonged Greek crisis, including the resulting brain drain.

Through the GDFP, scholars working in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa who hold Greek or Cypriot citizenship or were born in Greece or Cyprus the chance to return to Greece to conduct research, work with students, and develop curriculum at Greek institutions. One scholar from Penn State taking part in the latest round of Fellowships, for instance, will work with colleagues at the National Technical University of Athens to improve earthquake safety.

New elements of the program include opportunities for program alumni to return to their host institution to build further on their collaboration and the availability of supplemental funding to enhance research.

Scholars can apply for the next round of fellowships through January 30, 2020.

“The celebration of IIE’s centenary this year invites us to take the long view,” said Stelios Vassilakis, Chief Programs & Strategic Initiatives Officer at SNF. “The Greek diaspora has always played a critical role in the establishment of formal and informal networks of knowledge exchange that have benefitted Greece. By further formalizing and deepening these networks in the wake of the Greek crisis through the GDFP, IIE continues to make international educational exchange an ever-greater force for good in the world.”