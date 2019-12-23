Greek-American Stories: A Christmas Epiphany

“Trees are more expensive this year,” Dimos told his friends at Dixon’s reaching for a donut. John agreed, “we’re buying our tree today. They’re cheaper now, three days before Christmas. What about you, George?” “I believe trees are better off in the forest,” George reasoned. All heads turned toward Yiannis who nonchalantly munched on his donut. But George decided to interrogate him. “Well? Are you getting a tree or not, Yiannis?” Having little choice but to respond, Yiannis said, “Not …