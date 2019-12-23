Cabinet Meeting in Progress; Dendias Briefs Ministers on His Recent Visits

ATHENS – A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is currently underway at the Maximos Mansion.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias opened the meeting in order to brief the cabinet on his meetings in the Middle East, in Libya, Egypt and Cyprus.

Government sources said that it is very positive the fact that we proceed to the signing of EastMed natural gas pipeline, something that shows the reflexes of the countries of the region. “It is very important on the part of energy safety. More initiatives will follow”.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras also briefed the ministers on the developments in the economy and mostly on the social dividend.

According to the final picture, over 300,000 households will be covered, while those entitled exceed 1 million while the total amount of the dividend reaches 215 million euros.

Regarding the draft law on the demonstrations in downtown Athens, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said “We must send the message that 50 persons can’t block the streets”.

A thorough discussion was also held on Labour Ministry’s bill on the childbirth allowance. According to information the income criteria will be set at 70,000 euros. This means that the very rich will be excluded from the measure as it is a demographic policy measure.