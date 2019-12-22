Kikilias Announces New Institutional Health Framework

ATHENS – Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Sunday in an interview with ‘Ethnos’ newspaper that the new institutional framework will include compulsory vaccination for children up to 4 years old, messages on mobile phone for necessary examinations and free check-ups.

The new institutional framework will be incorporated in a bill to be tabled in Parliament early 2020.

Kikilias spoke of three profound changes to the public health system:

The first concerns the mapping of all possible health risks to citizens based on their habits (such as smoking, alcohol, etc.).

The second will include free preventive health screening for all citizens based on their age and a map of the risks that will be created.

The third change provides for the coordination of all existing health services in municipalities and regions now under the responsibility of the Ministry of Health in order to pursue a single prevention programme.