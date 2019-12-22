Cyprus Police Bring in Boat with 34 Syrian Migrants Aboard

By Associated Press December 22, 2019

NICOSIA – Cyprus police officers rescued 34 Syrian migrants Sunday after spotting their boat off the Mediterranean island nation’s northwestern coast.

A police patrol vessel was dispatched to escort the boat to a harbor. Police said the boat had set sail from Alanya, Turkey.

The migrants were all male and included a 17-year-old. All 34 were taken to a migrant reception center outside the Cypriot capital of Nicosia.

Cyprus says it has reached its limits in accommodating an influx of migrants and has asked other European Union members to take at least 5,000 of those who reached the country.

