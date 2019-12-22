Greek FM Dendias Meets with General Khalifa Haftar in Libya

BENGHAZI, Libya – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias traveled to Benghazi, Libya, on Sunday, where he met with the head of the Libyan National Army, General Khalifa Haftar, according to a ministry statement.

The meeting was also attended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Special Envoy for Libya, Ambassador Christodoulos Lazaris. It was held as a follow-up to the visit of the President of the House of Representatives of Libya, Aguilah Saleh Eissa, to Athens on December 12, and subsequent communication by the Minister of Foreign Affairs with the latter.

The discussion focused on the situation in Libya and prospects for resolving the crisis, the ministry said in the statement.

Επίσκεψη ΥΠΕΞ @NikosDendias σε Λιβύη, Αίγυπτο & Κύπρο – Συνάντηση με Στρατάρχη Khalifa Haftar, επικεφαλής Λιβυκού Εθνικού Στρατού (LNA) στη Βεγγάζη 🔗 https://t.co/g8ecDQuZJi pic.twitter.com/pp41Se8dcz — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) December 22, 2019



Dendias raised the issue of the two non-existent agreements signed between Turkey and the government of Tripoli, analyzing the Greek positions and highlighting the fact that the content of these texts is completely contrary to international law and international maritime law.

He also stressed the need for a political solution to the Libyan crisis in the context of the efforts of the Special Representative and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya, Ghassan Salame, and the scheduled meeting in Berlin.

Greece hopes for a comprehensive process that will meet the expectations of the entire Libyan people.

Afterwards, the Foreign Minister went to Cairo, where he met with his counterpart, Sameh Shoukry. He is also expected to meet with the Cypriot Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, in Larnaca.