Wife of Scandalized Ex-Defense Minister Can Buy Out Jail Term

ATHENS – Viki Stamati, wife of former defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos – both released from prison after serving part of their terms for stealing hundreds of millions of euros, will be able to buy out a one-year jail sentence for her escape from a psychiatric hospital in April 2015.

An Athens court said Stamati, can pay 5 euros ($5.54) a day, or a total of 1,825 euros ($2,022.10) to avoid being returned to prison after the couple had a million-dollar euro mansion under the Acropolis confiscated along with other assets but with no report of where all the money stolen from defense contracts went.

A former employee of the hospital who the court found guilty of helping Stamati escape was given an 18-month suspended sentence and also avoided jail.

Stamati didn’t show up for her sentence and after earlier saying she was destitute was able to come up with 50,000 euros ($55,400) in bail.

After complaining she didn’t want to be in jail because she was a mother and was depressed and had to be in the psychiatric hospital from which she escaped, she was let out in November, 2017 as her husband also was let out, citing ill health, after which he was seen eating lobster spaghetti at an expensive restaurant. She was jailed after convictions for bribery and also money laundering.