Medea at BAM Starring Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

NEW YORK – Medea by Euripides is one of the most often revived of the ancient Greek tragedies. The story of love and revenge in recent years has inspired a variety of interpretations, psychoanalytical, political, and feminist, among them. Based on the myth of Jason and Medea, the play was first produced in 431 BC but did not impress the audience in the City Dionysia, placing third in the competition.

Later audiences were captivated by the story of Medea, often depicted in more recent revivals as a proto-feminist, challenging the male-dominated world.

The play holds the record for the most Tony Award wins (three) for actresses playing the same leading character. The three actresses were Judith Anderson who won in 1948, Zoe Caldwell in 1982, and Diana Rigg in 1994.

Director Simon Stone has rewritten Euripides’ controversial play in a new contemporary version starring Rose Byrne (Damages, Bridesmaids, You Can’t Take It with You) and Bobby Cannavale (The Lifespan of a Fact, The Hairy Ape, The Motherf**ker with the Hat) who face off as a husband and wife in the tumultuous throes of an unraveling marriage.

Produced by BAM, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, and David Lan, Stone’s Medea transposes the devastating Greek tragedy to a modern American home with Byrne and Cannavale, a couple in real life as well, delving into the raw emotions of the play.

Medea runs January 12-February 23 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) Harvey Theater inside BAM Strong, 651 Fulton Street in Brooklyn.

A critical sensation which captivated audiences across Europe, Medea makes its U.S. premiere at BAM, featuring an all-new cast, including veteran character actor Dylan Baker (The Good Wife, Happiness).

