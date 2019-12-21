Hatzidakis on East Med: We Are Determined to Proceed According to the International Law

ATHENS – Energy and Environment Ministry sources do not confirm or reject information over an interstate agreement among Greece, Cyprus, Israel and Italy for the promotion of East Med natural gas pipeline.

They said that the countries are engaged over the implementation of the project and referred to Energy and Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis’ meeting with his Israeli counterpart Yuval Steinitz in Madrid, on the sidelines of UN Meeting on the climate, during which both sides reiterated their engagement both for the support of East Med as well as for the electric interconnection from Crete to Israel via Cyprus.

At the same meeting, Hatzidakis had expressed “the Greek Republic’s thanks for the Israeli support to Greece in relation with the recently signed, legally non-existent, memorandum between Turkey and the government of Tripoli.

Ministry sources also said to Athens-Macedonian News Agency that Italy is now also supporting the promotion of the project.

In statements on Saturday to SKAI TV, Hatzidakis said that East Med will proceed regardless of what Erdogan (Recep Tayyip, Turkish President) says noting that “we are determined to proceed according to the international law”.