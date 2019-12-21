Mitsotakis: “Meteora is a beacon of Orthodoxy”

KALABAKA – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited on Saturday the monastic community of Meteora and particularly the monasteries Meghalo Meteoro and Aghios Stefanos and expressed his admiration over the first monks that established the monastic life on these rocks.

The premier underlined the need the weakest Greeks to be supported “especially in these holy days”.

Meteora which are included on the list of UNESCO’s World Heritage List is a rock formation in central Greece hosting one of the largest and most precipitously built complexes of Eastern Orthodox monasteries, second in importance only to Mount Athos.

In this context Mitsotakis noted the need for the promotion of this heritage. “Meteora is a beacon of Orthodoxy and in parallel an attraction for visitors from all over the world. As prime minister, I want to state that we will support this land and will further promote it and make it more accessible to the people without disturbing its unique, cultural and natural character”.

Mitsotakis concludes tour to the region of Thessaly

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis toured on Saturday the central Greek city of Larissa and afterwards he visited New Democracy’s local offices and spoke with party members and officials.

Addressing party members he underlined that “the country is becoming autonomous again, the economy returns to strong growth rates and on this way we will move in 2020, with hard work”.

He noted that the Greek society trusted them (New Democracy) adding that “we have honoured the citizens trust and we are totally consistent in what we say”.