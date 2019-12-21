Mitsotakis at E65 Highway Τour: “Greece Entering a Trajectory of Sustained Growth”

LARISSA – “Greece is entering a trajectory of sustained growth,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday during a visit to E65 highway, “and I believe that the strong foundations we have placed in the first five months of government (…) will allow us to move even faster and fulfil the key goals we promised the Greek people.”

E65 links eastern and western Greece, and is budgeted at 1.3 billion euros. The premier paid a visit to the southern section, which will ultimately connect the Athens-Thessaloniki road with the Egnatia road.

On a tour of Thessaly, Mitsotakis expressed certainty that the southern section of the motorway would finish within deadline, by the end of 2021, and the start of the northern section will accelerate.

He also projected that negotiations with the European Union are likely to be completed soon for the northern section of E65, “to overcome obstacles we have inherited from the past.”

Mitsotakis was accompanied on his tour by several ministers.