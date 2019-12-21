Greek Team Wins Gold at World Men’s Junior Water Polo Championships, President, Prime Minister Congratulate Them

KUWAIT – The Greek men’s junior water polo team won gold at the FINA World Men’s Junior Water Polo Championships, held at the Al Nasar Sport Club Kuwait, on Friday.

The team beat Serbia 6-4, with Greece gaining its fourth gold medal in youth championships, following the World games in 2017 and 2018 and the European games in 2018.

Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated the Greek team for winning gold at the FINA World Men’s Junior Water Polo Championships, held at the Al Nasar Sport Club Kuwait, on Friday.

“Your new, brilliant victory that places you at the global top of water polo, opening a bright future ahead for you,” Pavlopoulos said.

Mitsotakis welcomed their victory, pointing out they have been “global champions again” in the past.

Both said the achievement is a source of pride for Greece.