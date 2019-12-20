PM Mitsotakis Visits Kalabaka and Larissa on Saturday

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will conclude a two-day visit to Thessaly on Saturday, with visits to Meteora in Kalabaka area, and to central Larissa.

At 10:00, Mitsotakis will visit the Grand Meteora Monastery and the Aghios Stefanos (St. Stephen) Monastery. He will then meet with staff of the program providing home care, in the city of Kalabaka.

At 13:00, he will visit the facilities of career training for people with disabilities in Larissa, and later chat with residents of the city.

Today (Dec. 20), the prime minister’s visits included the Lamia area section of motorway E65, Karditsa, and Trikala.