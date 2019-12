NEW YORK – The Hellenic Lawyers Association (HLA) held their annual Christmas party on December 19 at Ammos in Midtown Manhattan. The event brought together the HLA members and friends who enjoyed the delicious appetizers and the festive atmosphere at the popular Greek restaurant.

In her remarks at the party, HLA President Chrisanthy N. Zapantis-Melis wished all those present all the best for the holiday season, a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, and noted all the events organized by the …