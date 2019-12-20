Greece Will Not Tolerate Attempts against Its Sovereign Rights, Foreign Min. Dendias Says

ATHENS – Greece is not going to accept attempts to appropriate or violate its sovereignty and sovereign rights, which the memoranda signed by Turkey and Libya are attempting, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday, at a day-long meeting for foreign ambassadors held on Friday at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

He referred to the multi-level efforts Greece is undertaking over continuing Turkish aggression, including contacts with the UN and EU, but also affirmed that the government “seeks to keep open the channels of communication with Turkey.”

Dendias recently concluded a tour of three Middle Eastern states for talks on the Turkey-Libya MoUs – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan – and he revealed he is soon visiting Morocco.

He also spoke of very close ties with Cyprus, and said that in the western Balkans Greece firmly supports efforts to set a date for the starts of EU accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia.

Among other issues, he told the ambassadors that the ministry needs to be entirely reorganized and to link foreign policy with extroversion and foreign diplomacy.

Addressing the diplomatic corps, he praised their patriotism and continuous efforts, and invited them to continue to share their substantiated and differing points of view.