ORANGE, CT – Saint Barbara’s in Orange, Connecticut is a growing parish in numbers, in faith, and in good works. In an interview with The National Herald its presiding priest Fr. Peter Orfanakos said that “the Saint Barbara community consists of 750 families that live in 67 towns in the State of Connecticut.”

Apropos of the holidays, he said that “in anticipation of the celebration of Christmas, children of the Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Parish participate in a variety of programs …