NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The children and the youth give a special coloring to the celebration of Christmas at the Holy Trinity parish of New Rochelle, New York, which consists of 550 families and is considered one of the most prestigious and growing parishes in the Archdiocese.

In an interview with The National Herald, the parish’s presiding priest Fr. Nicholas Anctil said that “it has been the tradition of the parish for the last 40 years to celebrate the Christmas Liturgy …