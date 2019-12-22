Impeachment No Longer a Stigma – it’s the New Marijuana

As former House Speaker and political sage/elder statesman Newt Gingrich pointed out at the eleventh hour of the 2016 presidential election, America is a tale of two parallel universes, each with a narrative entirely different from the other. The one theory, Gingrich explained, prevalent mostly in the mainstream establishmentarian media, predicted not only that Hillary Clinton would win the election over Donald Trump, but would do so in a dramatic, overpowering, transformational landslide. The other perspective, Gingrich pointed out, predominantly …