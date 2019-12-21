Going on in Our Community December 21- January 4

DECEMBER 5-31

MANHATTAN – Antonia Papatzanaki’s Microscopies art exhibition, curated by Dr. Thalia Vrachopoulos, runs from December 5-31 at the Consulate General of Greece in New York premises, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan. The exhibition will be on view Monday-Friday, 9:30 AM-2:30 PM.

DECEMBER 21

MANHATTAN – Philo4Thought hosts its Holiday Gathering on Saturday, Dec. 21, 1-3 PM at Yefsi Estiatorio, 1481 York Avenue in Manhattan. Enjoy a festive brunch in celebration of the holiday season! More information is available on Eventbrite, search: Philo4Thought Holiday Gathering.

DECEMBER 22

CAMBRIDGE, MA – Eptanision Society of New England Christmas Party at Frank’s Steak House, 2310 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, on Sunday, Dec. 22, 1-4 PM. Lunch will be served and there will be a special visit from Santa. Bring the family for lunch and photos with Santa. Paid members for membership year 2019-20 and one guest are free, no charge for children. Non-members $20 per person. There will a cash bar. The event is open to everyone. RSVP before Dec. 15 via email: eptanisionne@gmail.com. Become a member for $35, more information available on the Eptanision Society Facebook page and via email.

BROOKLINE, MA – The Maliotis Greek Choir Celebrates Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 22, 4 PM, at the Maliotis Cultural Center, 50 Goddard Avenue in Brookline, with a concert of traditional songs and carols. Enjoy Christmas sweets after the concert. Free admission. More information is available by phone: 617-522-2800.

DECEMBER 27

MANHATTAN – Athan Hilaki performs live at Drom, 85 Avenue A in Manhattan’s East Village, on Friday, Dec. 27, 10 PM. Following a memorable night back in June 2019, Globe Entertainment presents Greek Rock Story Part II, with Hilaki and his band plus special guests, presenting some of their favorite Greek rock tunes, from the early 70s to today. More information is available online: athanlive.com and social media @athanlive. Tickets available on Eventbrite: $15 Advance general admission standing room, $20 Advance seating, $20 at the door for general admission standing room.

DECEMBER 28

BRAINTREE, MA – Winter Ball GOYA Greek Dance at St Catherine Greek Church, 119 Common Street in Braintree, on Saturday, Dec. 28, 7-11 PM. Semi-formal attire, entertainment by Salonica Boys. Finger foods, candy bar, and beverages will be provided. Entrance fee $12. More information available by email: stcathgoya@gmail.com.

DECEMBER 31

MANCHESTER, NH – New Year Dance at St. George Greek Cathedral, 650 Hanover Street in Manchester, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 PM. Includes dinner buffet, champagne toast, midnight snacks and vasilopita cutting. Music by Kostas Taslis Band with vocalist Sifis. Tickets: $50 per person, children 16 and under free. Tickets available in the church office and at coffee hour. More information available by phone: 603-622-9113.

ASTORIA – Glykeria performs at Melrose Ballroom 3608 33rd Street in Astoria on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with Open Bar 10-11 PM and Complimentary Champagne Toast at Midnight. Must be 21 and over. No Food Served. Premium open bar package available. Live Broadcast from Times Square. Doors Open 10 PM. More information is available by phone: 718-255-6921 and www.melroseballroom.com.

WOBURN, MA – KefiFM Boston New Year’s Eve Party at the Crowne Plaza, 15 Middlesex Canal Park Dr. in Woburn on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Enjoy Cocktail hour 8-9 PM, Dinner and dancing 9PM-2 AM, Champagne and Vasilopita at midnight. Music entertainment by Salonica Boys and live music performance featuring Enosis. More information is available by phone: 781-789-8749 and via email: events@kefifm.com.

BOSTON, MA – Catch us on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Bastille Kitchen, 49 Melcher Street in Boston, for A Greek Gatsby New Years! Keep the theme and dress for the 1920’s! Tickets are $85 and available for purchase @greek_concert_status. Tickets include complimentary drink, mezedakia, and a champagne toast to ring in 2020. Proceeds to benefit charity. #newyearsatthechalet #newyears2020 #bostongreeknights.

JANUARY 4

WOBURN, MA – Vasilopita Dance at the Hellenic Hall of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Annunciation Greek Church, 70 Montvale Avenue in Woburn, on Saturday, Jan. 4, . Ring in the New Year Cretan Style. Plenty of surprises for all! Entertaining us direct from Crete will be recording artist Grigoris Samolis, Stelios Papadakis, and Zacharias Mathioudakis. More information is available by phone: 781-935-2424.

MANHATTAN – On Saturday, Jan. 4, 8 PM, at DROM 85 Avenue A, Labros Filippou presents The Peasant featuring Ismail Lumanovski on clarinet (New York Gypsy All Stars, Secret Trio) and Keita Ogawa on percussion (Snarky Puppy, Banda Magda) in a production by Globe Entertainment and Kíklos Festival NY which includes Byzantine hymns, Roma music, Greek folk, Asia Minor rebetiko, Avant-garde, punk, classical opera, and spoken word poetry. Labros Filippou (@labros.filippou) is a Los Angeles/New York based countertenor vocalist, performer, director and teacher of stage performance, born in Greece. More information and tickets available on Eventbrite, search: Labros Filippou The Peasant.