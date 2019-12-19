Work of Late Sculptor Takis to Be Shown at Cycladic Museum in Athens in 2020

By ANA December 19, 2019

Idole, 1962 (Photo courtesy of Takis Foundation)

ATHENS – One of the largest exhibitions on work of the late sculptor Takis, planned with his collaboration, will go on show at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens from May 20 to October 25, 2020.

Takis, officially Panagiotis Vassilakis, passed away in August aged 94.

“Takis: Sculptor of magnetism, light and sound” will be a collaboration of Tate Modern and Barcelona’s MACBA d’Art Contemporani. It will show a selection of his works between 1950 and 2000, including “Magnetic Fields, 1969”.

In a press statement, the Museum said that Takis’ early sculpture “shows a strong and direct influence from ancient Cycladic objects, along with contemporary sculpture by Alberto Giacometti, Alexander Calder and Picasso.”

Signal Stop, 1974 (Photo courtesy of Takis Foundation)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available