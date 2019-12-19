Mitsotakis: Timetables Have Been Met, “112” Will Start Operating on Jan.1

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the final meeting ahead of the operation of the European Emergency Number 112.

Mitsotakis was briefed at the Fire Brigade’s operations coordination centre at the Athens suburb of Halandri by the Digital E-governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrissohoidis and by the general secretary for civil protection Nikos Hardalias.

Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction over the fact 112 will operate very soon, noting that he has pledged that the lost time will be covered. He stressed that the timetables have been met and the system will start its operation from 1 January 2020.

“One of the direct repercussions of the climate change will be the extreme weather and natural phenomena and we must be at a high level of alertness. It is entirely clear that we must be at a different level of organisation and readiness.”