When the 1992 U.S. Dream Team came together to show the world basketball is America’s game, they came from the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, and San Antonio Spurs.

The coach was the now late Chuck Daly of the Detroit Pistons, a team hated by most of the players on the Dream Team who even kept off that club’s star guard, Isiah Thomas, ranked one of …