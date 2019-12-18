Mitsotakis: 2020 Budget to Restore Injustices in the Middle Class, Reduce Solidarity Levy and Property Tax

ΑΤΗΕΝΣ – The first draft budget of the independent government of New Democracy (ND), that of fiscal year 2020, “does not contain surprises and fireworks – it reflects in numbers the policies for which we received the trust of the Greek people,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a debate in the plenary on Wednesday night.

His three commitments to the Greek people, he said, “include tax reductions, many new and well-paid jobs, and restoring a sense of security,” while he foresaw that wealth will rise in 2020 by 7.3 billion euros to nearly 197.3 billion, “something that translates into 1,600 euros more for every household.” The government’s target in terms of employment, also, is to have 100,000 fewer unemployed next year, he added.

Ομιλία στη Βουλή | Προϋπολογισμός 2020 Σήμερα το Κοινοβούλιο καλείται να ψηφίσει έναν Προϋπολογισμό ελπίδας, δράσης κι αποτελέσματος, που αποτυπώνει σε αριθμούς τις πολιτικές για τις οποίες λάβαμε την εμπιστοσύνη του Ελληνικού λαού. Ζωντανά στο βήμα της Βουλής. Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Reviewing his government’s achievements since elections in July 2019, including measures supporting businesses and households with tax reductions and large-scale investments, Mitsotakis noted, “It’s not coincidental that Greece can now borrow with negative interest rates or that the latest European Commission report is more positive,” he said, “citizens are more optimistic.”

The 2020 state budget has two key features, he noted “it combines social care with development – and this corrects older injustices and opens the way to investments and new jobs.”

Addressing his predecessor in government, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, the ND leader told him he is still at the anger stage and hopes Tsipras soon reaches the stage of accepting his electoral loss.

The property market is a branch of the government’s development policy, Mitsotakis said. “You, Mr. Tsipras, destroyed Greek businesses,” and that the Marxist economic approach of the former Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is an exception in budget approaches, as business tax reductions are linked to development.

Speaking of the “Hercules” plan to reduce the ratio of nonperforming loans at banks, which was recently voted in Parliament, he said it will strengthen banks and open the door to borrowing by businesses, contributing to development. The expenditures, he said, will be counterbalanced by new revenues, coming from development.

In the new alternative, or green, energy reality, the Public Power Corporation will play a key role, he said, reiterating the reduction of its dependence from lignite. He added that the partial privatization of 49 pct of DEDDIE (the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator) will go ahead, and that the cyclical economy can bring investments worth 40 billion euros within the next decade, through the use of household waste among others.

Moreove, the government plans to negotiate with its creditors and achieve the reduction of surpluses, Mitsotakis affirmed.

In terms of the so-called “super-surpluses”, this means he noted that “during 2016-2018, the economy lost 11.4 billion euros, beyond the commitments agreed upon with creditors. The same time, the outstanding payments of taxpayers to the state rose by 18.1 billion euros. This is the alchemy in numbers, a lethal one, that SYRIZA calls upon today as so-called successes.” “You did more than lenders required

He also said that more than distributing bonuses to ever-poorer citizens, it’s better to reach “a constantly rising national income that will be fairly distributed to all.”

Addressing the middle class in particular, the 2020 draft budget “will relieve the middle class and take care of the financially weak through an organized tax-reduction plan.” The premier acknowledged that “to this time, the middle class has not benefited from our policies to the degree they expected, but this is changing.” This will change month by month, he said, while he committed to reducing the solidarity levy on pay as of 2020, and of implementing a second round of property tax (ENFIA) reduction, by 8 percent, but combined with the new official property values. He added that SYRIZA had “insulted the middle class for four years.”

Speaking of Turkey, Mitsotakis said, “Greece remains faithful to international law and existing treaties. We always support rules of good neighborliness, open channels, communication and dialog. But we don’t approach this under pressure or from a weaker position, especially not under the threat of illegal fait accomplis.”

“We are on the side of the law, we have self-confidence, we have friends. We have power, but we also have a friendly attitude. Turkey must abandon incendiary rhetoric and the policy of aggression, as a prerequisite to any talks,” he said, while he reiterated that the Turkey-Libya memorandum is illegal and invalid, and this is included in the EU Summit Leaders’ conclusive statement.