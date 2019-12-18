National Hellenic Museum to Host 7th Trial Series Event: The Trial of Helen of Troy

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) will explore the role of historic figure Helen of Troy, “the face that launched a thousand ships” in the start of the Trojan War. In both ancient and modern times, people have argued about whether Helen, wife of the Spartan King, went willingly with Prince Paris of Troy, or if she was kidnapped by the Trojan prince.

This 7th annual NHM Trial Series event will be held 6:30-9 PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at The Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 East Randolph Drive in Chicago. The Trial of Helen of Troy offers a unique evening of compelling and timely debate by reputable lawyers with proceedings and decisions by notable judges and jurors. Guests are invited to participate by exploring the arguments of each side and submitting their guilty or not guilty vote to literally tip the scale and make their verdict heard.

Attendees of The Trial of Helen of Troy will experience the court in the style of ancient Athens with a modern twist featuring the non-scripted wit of dynamic legal presentations by professional lawyers debating whether Helen’s flight from Troy—which caused the 20-year Trojan War and resulted in innumerable casualties on both sides including the deaths of the great heroes Achilles and Hector—was voluntary or forced.

“Being part of the NHM Trial Series is a delight,” said the Honorable U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras, who has served as a presiding judge throughout the Series. “The historic topics we explore bridge our current trial process to its ancient roots, and often have parallels to issues we face today.”

Judges, attorneys, and prominent jurors participating in the upcoming NHM Trial Series event will be announced in early 2020.

The NHM Trial Series has grown both in reputation and following since its inception in 2013. In 2016, the NHM Trial of Antigone was broadcast on WTTW-TV (PBS Chicago) and in May 2017 it was nominated for a Midwest regional Emmy. Subsequent NHM Trial Series events have also aired on WTTW-TV and received regional Emmy nominations. Since 2017, the annual event has been qualified by the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission (IARDC) for continuing legal education (CLE) credit. Attorneys attending the event at guests can register for credit on site.

“We are proud to present the 7th installment of our NHM Trial Series with The Trial of Helen of Troy,” said Kristi Athas, NHM director of operations. “It’s truly a unique event to look at the influence of Hellenism on modern society—its principles of critical thinking and citizen engagement.”

“It’s also a rare opportunity for most, to get to see some of the best attorneys in the state argue a case with unscripted, authentic drama,” she added.

Doors will open for The Trial of Helen of Troy at 6 PM. Tickets are $100 per person in advance and can be purchased online or by calling the Harris Theater Box Office at 312-334-7777. Sponsorships also are available.

For more information, visit www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org or call 312-655-1234.